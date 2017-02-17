Ecocentric Plea

Around humans, the Earth does not revolve;
The wind does not blow just to touch your face.
Earth’s highest potential, humans won’t solve;
Anthropocentric tech goods – please don’t race.
In these modern, polluted, busy days,
I urge myself and you to find nature.
Eco-friendly is not a fad or phase,
Climate change is real… tell legislature!
As the meat and dairy industry thrives;
water is wasted and oil meets drill;
We, the human race, are messing our lives,
Soon nature will have to send us a bill.
Rather than panic or just plain ignore,
To ecocentric life, open the door.
