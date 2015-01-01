all you want is nikes

It was in the morning

of a spring night

under dim lights,

where I walked

freely,

emptily

laced with lust

and some disgust





I inhaled and coughed

as glitter entered my lungs

I tie together my favorite songs

with moments of us





We kissed under the green foliage

of the willow

and talked of dreams as if

we were unprepared to live them

We sat on the ground

sifting earth through our fingers





Did the spoon really ask us

to get a room

when you put it in my hand?





“It’s in our nature to be a mess”

Late at night the darkness

dances

with my skeleton

and it drags you by the skin

Come cry on the carpet

It’s the only time

you are yourself





We both fall

to the bottom of the list

as old texts and inactive contacts

tend to do

Don’t read into my wide smile

on my next “hi”