Ben Seidel

Sports Editor

Currently studying English with concentrations in Media and Film studies in hopes of becoming a sports journalist or screenwriter after graduation. In my spare time I like to play trumpet in both Ole band and jazz band, play in Super Smash Bros tournaments, and, of course, write about sports, my favorite being baseball. My favorite pastime is getting really excited when the Chicago Cubs make the playoffs and then crying when they inevitably lose. Also watching Whiplash on repeat until I impulsively start asking my friends and family if they're rushers or draggers.