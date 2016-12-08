Emma Whitford
Executive Editor
Emma Whitford, Executive Editor, is a junior political science major from Middleton, Wisconsin. After college, she plans to pursue a career in journalism and will one day run an investigative features team or edit the New York Times “Modern Love” column. It's likely that every article she’s ever written was fueled by matcha lattes from the Cage and the Spotlight soundtrack on loop.
Faculty and students seize the chance to update a 25-year-old curriculum
Emma Whitford
Executive Editor
Emma Whitford, Executive Editor, is a junior political science major from Middleton, Wisconsin. After college, she plans to pursue a career in journalism and will one day run an investigative features team or edit the New York Times “Modern Love” column. It's likely that every article she’s ever written was fueled by matcha lattes from the Cage and the Spotlight soundtrack on loop.